VIDEO: Ohio officers rescue dog from man’s trunk

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — An Ohio man was charged with animal cruelty after he allegedly beat his dog and threw her into the trunk of his car.

According to WSYX, it all began when James Combs approached someone wanting to sell his dog for $25. After declining, the witness said the man threw the dog in the trunk and shut it.

Cameras were rolling as officers approached the suspect’s car Friday night.

“Alright Mr. Combs, you are under arrest tonight,” an officer can be heard in the video.

“For what?”

“For one, cruelty to an animal,” the officer said. “I got a report of you abusing a dog.”

“She bit me man. My dog, she’s in the trunk. I’m taking her home now. I wouldn’t abuse her. She’s in the trunk. I’m taking her home,” replied Combs.

Police said Combs, who had just bought the dog four days earlier, was planning on shooting the animal once he got home.

There were reportedly no bite marks on the man either. Instead, witnesses say he was the one who got aggressive, punching and kicking the dog before locking her in the trunk.

The dog was placed in the care of a local organization and her owner charged with two counts of animal cruelty.