Teen shot four times during fight with ex’s boyfriend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, TN. - Family members say 17-year-old Everett Rushing is lucky to be alive after being shot four times Sunday in Southwest Memphis.

"Some people die on the first bullet," said Chris Jones.

Jones said his young uncle was shot in his hip, twice in one leg and once in the other and said he barely knew the brothers responsible.

"He went outside and then like thirty minutes later boom, boom," said Jones.

Police said the shooting happened in the 4700 block of Ford Road when Rushing got into a fight with his ex-girlfriend's 17-year-old boyfriend and his older brother.

Investigators said a female broke up the fight and as Rushing was walking away the younger brother told his older brother, Kane Davis, to shoot him.

Police say Davis fired as many as eight shots at Rushing . One neighbor told us his 90-year-old mother heard the gunfire.

"When I got back I saw police out there," said Perry Stuckey.

Police said Rushing identified 20-year-old Davis as the shooter and said Davis' younger brother admitted to taking part.

Davis has been charged with attempted second degree murder and his brother was taken into juvenile custody.

Relatives said Rushing, who is from Texas, may be well enough to return to school in a few days.