Second Ripley man charged in Henning homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second Ripley man has been arrested in connection to a Lauderdale County homicide last year, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation revealed.

On January 3, Danny DeBerry was charged with criminal responsibility for conduct of another to wit: first degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon following the death of Kenneth Peat.

The homicide reportedly happened in early August in the 900 block of Barry Marrow Road in Henning.

In December, Cornelius Phillips was also arrested. He was charged with first degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Both are being held at the Lauderdale County Jail.