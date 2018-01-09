× R&B singer and hitmaker Denise LaSalle dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Blues and soul music legend Denise LaSalle has died, according to multiple media sources and social media. She was 78.

LaSalle’s 1971 song “Trapped By a Thing Called Love” reached No. 1 on the R&B charts and No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She continued her career with a string of successful singles through the 1970s and ’80s.

Many of her early hits were recorded with Willie Mitchell in Memphis at Royal Studios.

LaSalle was raised in Belzoni, Mississippi and died in Jackson, Tennessee.

She was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in Memphis and the Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame.