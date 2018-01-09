× President signs executive order on mental health care options for vets

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday aimed at curbing the number of veteran suicides by improving mental health treatment for the high-risk group.

The order mandates the creation of new mental health options for recently discharged service members as they transition to civilian life. The Department of Veterans Affairs, the Defense Department and the Department of Homeland Security are required to establish new plans within 60 days.

All troops transitioning out of service will have mental health coverage for 12 months.

During the ceremony at the White House, President Trump stated better serving our veterans is of the upmost importance.

“We want them to get the highest care and the care that they so richly deserve.”

Veterans Affairs Commissioner David Shulkin said officials estimate that about 20 veterans a day take their own lives.

Shulkin called the number “unacceptable” and said preventing suicides was his agency’s “single top priority.”