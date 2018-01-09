Police: Stolen car, suspects connected to string of crimes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for several suspects following a string of crimes that all appear to be connected.

On January 5, a woman filed a police report saying she was getting gas in the 1200 block of Lamar Avenue when a man pointed a gun in her face and demanded she get out of her car. The suspect and another man took off in her 2003 Ford Escape with TN tags P74-93J.

Several hours later, another woman was robbed at gunpoint on South Parkway. That suspect also fled the scene in a dark colored Escape or Explorer.

Police said a day later they responded to a shots fired call in the 300 block of West Illinois. The victim in that case told authorities she was walking back to her room when she noticed several suspects running out the door. They fired shots at her and fled the scene in a green Ford Escape.

But that wasn’t the end of their crime spree, officers said.

Another victim was reportedly robbed as she was getting items from her car on West Olive. In that case, the suspect got away with her purse and wallet.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.