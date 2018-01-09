Police searching for serial carjackers terrorizing women in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The list of women carjacked by the same thieves in South Memphis is growing, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police released this video of the crooks hoping someone will recognize them and help put an end to their violent spree.

They weren’t hurt, but they’re still scared.

The crimes are bold and unnerving.

“I’m scared to death,” said one of the victims.

She was too afraid to show her face after what happened to her at her office on South Parkway near Louisiana Street.

She said she pulled up to work Saturday, and the trouble began as soon as she got out of the car.

“I looked up at the barrel of a gun,” she said.

She saw a woman holding the weapon and a man waiting close by in a green SUV.

“They said, ‘Give me everything! Your phone, your keys!'” she said.

She then ran in her office and dialed 911.

“When me and the maintenance man went to the door, Oh my God! They started shooting at us! The bullet went past us. I said, ‘Oh my God. Jesus! Oh lord!'” the woman said.

The next day, police responded to another armed robbery at a Super 8 motel on West Illinois.

A woman there claimed she walked out of her room to walk her dog when two masked men shot at her before getting away in a dark green SUV.

Then on Monday, another woman reported a man driving a green Ford Escape robbed her at gunpoint on West Olive.

Police believe the same group is behind the armed robberies, and the green SUV they are driving was stolen during a carjacking at Yummy’s BBQ on Lamar on Friday.

The female victim claimed she was at a gas pump when three men aimed a gun and demanded her car.

Detectives released the video of the car and the suspects involved Tuesday.

They need your help finding them.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. You could be eligible for a reward, and you can remain anonymous.