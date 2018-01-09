× Mueller seeks to interview President in Russia meddling case

WASHINGTON — CBS News has learned that Robert Mueller wants to interview President Donald Trump as part of his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Mr. Trump’s lawyers have already met with Mueller’s team to discuss possible arrangements.

The development came on a day the President mostly spent outside of Washington. Monday night, the President was in Atlanta to attend the College Football Championship game. Mr. Trump took the field before the kickoff and even sang along while the national anthem played.

Earlier, the President spoke at a farmers’ convention in Nashville, focusing on how his administration is helping rural Americans.

“We’re streamlining regulations that have blocked cutting edge biotechnology, setting free our farmers to innovate, thrive, and to grow. Oh are you happy you voted for me. You are so lucky that I gave you that privilege.”

The President also restated his vow to crack down on immigration.

“We are going to end chain migration, we are going to end the lottery system, and we are going to build the wall.”

On Monday, the President also signed a pair of executive orders aimed at expanding broadband internet access in rural communities.

On Tuesday, he will meet with senators from both parties to discuss those issues.

The meeting comes a day after the White House revoked the special status granted to people from El Salvador.

since 2001, they’ve been allowed to legally live and work in the U.S. Now, they have until September 2019 to leave.