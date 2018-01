× Memphis Tigers Baseball coach announces passing of Stan “The Man” Bronson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers Baseball coach Daron Schoenrock announced the death of Dan “The Man” Bronson.

In a statement released on Twitter, Schoenrock said “We are saddened to report we lost a true Tiger icon today. Stan passed shortly after breakfast. He served, cheered, coached but mostly loved his Tigers.”

Arrangements have not been released.