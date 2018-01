× Memphis City Council votes against MLGW gas, electric rate increase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis City Council voted against a Memphis Light, Gas and Water gas and electric rate increase at a meeting Tuesday evening.

Council members are still considering the possibility of an electric rate increase.

The option the committee talked about today would be a $2.62 monthly rate increase for the average rate payer.

It would increase to $2.68 in 2019.