John Dickerson named co-host of 'CBS This Morning'

NEW YORK — John Dickerson, the host of CBS New’s “Face The Nation”, has been tapped to replace former morning TV anchor Charlie Rose.

Rose was fired by the network in November after several women accused him of sexual misconduct, including groping and walking naked in front of them. The accusers reportedly worked with Rose on his PBS interview show or at CBS News.

Dickerson joined the network in April 2009 as an analyst and contributor, and eventually was named the political director and moderator on “Face The Nation.”

He will co-anchor “CBS This Morning” with Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell starting Wednesday.