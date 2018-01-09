FAFSA completion events aim to help students as deadline looms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Free money for college is out there for the taking, but time is running out.
The state deadline for the 2017 to 2018 school year is January 17.
To help you in that process, there will be several FAFSA completion events around the city on Saturday, January 13, and Sunday, January 14.
You will need the following to fill out the FAFSA:
- Social Security Number
- Federal Income Tax returns, W-2s, and other records of money earned
- Bank statements and records of investments (if applicable)
- Records of untaxed income (if applicable)
FAFSA Assistance Day Events
|Location
|Phone Number
|Event Title
|Date
|Timeframe
|Bert Ferguson Community Center
|901-309-1761
|FAFSA Assistance Day
|
Jan. 13, 2018
|12pm-2pm
|Douglass Community Center
|901-327-6131
|FAFSA Assistance Day
|Jan. 13, 2018
|9am-12pm
|Gaston Community Center
|901-744-4156
|FAFSA Assistance Day
|Jan. 13, 2018
|12pm-3pm
|Glenview Community Center
|901-636-7080
|FAFSA Assistance Day
|Jan. 13, 2018
|12pm-3pm
|Hickory Hill Community Center
|901-566-9685
|FAFSA Assistance Day
|Jan. 13, 2018
|12pm-3pm
|Hollywood Community Center
|901-458-4084
|FAFSA Assistance Day
|Jan. 13, 2018
|12pm-3pm
|Katie Sexton Community Center
|901-576-7070
|FAFSA Assistance Day
|Jan. 13, 2018
|12pm-3pm
|Orange Mound Community Center
|901-576-6878
|FAFSA Assistance Day
|Jan. 13, 2018
|12pm-3pm
|Pine Hill Community Center
|901-774-7950
|FAFSA Assistance Day
|Jan. 13, 2018
|12pm-3pm
|Riverview Community Center
|901-774-3041
|FAFSA Assistance Day
|Jan. 13, 2018
|12pm-3pm
|Whitehaven Community Center
|901-332-0783
|FAFSA Assistance Day
|Jan. 13, 2018
|12pm-3pm
|Junior League of Memphis
|3475 Central Avenue, Memphis, TN 38111
901-452-4151
|FAFSA Goal Sunday
|Jan. 14, 2018
|2pm-4pm
