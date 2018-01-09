× FAFSA completion events aim to help students as deadline looms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Free money for college is out there for the taking, but time is running out.

The state deadline for the 2017 to 2018 school year is January 17.

To help you in that process, there will be several FAFSA completion events around the city on Saturday, January 13, and Sunday, January 14.

You will need the following to fill out the FAFSA:

Social Security Number

Federal Income Tax returns, W-2s, and other records of money earned

Bank statements and records of investments (if applicable)

Records of untaxed income (if applicable)

FAFSA Assistance Day Events

Location Phone Number Event Title Date Timeframe Bert Ferguson Community Center 901-309-1761 FAFSA Assistance Day Jan. 13, 2018 12pm-2pm Douglass Community Center 901-327-6131 FAFSA Assistance Day Jan. 13, 2018 9am-12pm Gaston Community Center 901-744-4156 FAFSA Assistance Day Jan. 13, 2018 12pm-3pm Glenview Community Center 901-636-7080 FAFSA Assistance Day Jan. 13, 2018 12pm-3pm Hickory Hill Community Center 901-566-9685 FAFSA Assistance Day Jan. 13, 2018 12pm-3pm Hollywood Community Center 901-458-4084 FAFSA Assistance Day Jan. 13, 2018 12pm-3pm Katie Sexton Community Center 901-576-7070 FAFSA Assistance Day Jan. 13, 2018 12pm-3pm Orange Mound Community Center 901-576-6878 FAFSA Assistance Day Jan. 13, 2018 12pm-3pm Pine Hill Community Center 901-774-7950 FAFSA Assistance Day Jan. 13, 2018 12pm-3pm Riverview Community Center 901-774-3041 FAFSA Assistance Day Jan. 13, 2018 12pm-3pm Whitehaven Community Center 901-332-0783 FAFSA Assistance Day Jan. 13, 2018 12pm-3pm Junior League of Memphis 3475 Central Avenue, Memphis, TN 38111 901-452-4151 FAFSA Goal Sunday Jan. 14, 2018 2pm-4pm