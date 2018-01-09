× Dense Fog Advisory issued for Tennessee, Arkansas counties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for portions of the WREG viewing area.

Randolph, Clay, Lawrence, Greene, Craighead, Poinsett, Mississippi, Cross, Crittenden, St. Francis, Dunklin, Pemiscot, Lake, Obion, Weakley, Henry, Dyer, Gibson, Carroll, Benton, Lauderdale, Tipton, Haywood, Crockett, Madison, Chester, Henderson, Decatur, Shelby, Fayette, Hardeman, McNairy and Hardin counties are all included in the alert until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Motorists are urged to use caution on roadways as visibility will be reduced to less than one quarter mile or less.

For the latest alerts and warnings, click here.