Civil rights, church leaders concerned Kroger closings will create food deserts in communities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Civil rights and church leaders are concerned people in the inner city won’t have fresh food after Kroger closes its Southgate and Orange Mound locations.

The grocery giant says it’s losing millions of dollars by staying open, but critics aren’t buying it.

“We’re asking Kroger corporate and officials to look at another avenue,” an SCLC member said.

A plea from members of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

They’re asking Kroger to reconsider closing two stores on South Third and on Lamar and Airways, where many live in poverty and don’t have transportation.

“It also creates hardship on the citizens in surrounding areas, especially our elderly,” the member said.

Kroger Announcement

Kroger representatives say it’s a difficult business decision, claiming profits keep dropping at those locations.

Despite their best efforts, they say they lost nearly $5 million at the stores since 2014.

But the Southern Christian Leadership Conference members aren’t convinced.

They say both locations always look busy.

They also pointed out Kroger hasn’t remolded or updated the stores since they opened decades ago, unlike other Kroger’s in Midtown and East Memphis that received multi-million dollar face lifts.

They want some kind of option or plan. Anything that would keep fresh food in the inner city.