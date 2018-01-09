× City votes against Frayser landfill expansion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A landfill company that hoped to expand near a school in Frayser failed to win approval by City Council on Tuesday.

Memphis Wrecking Company asked for permission to add 34 acres to its landfill at Whitney Avenue and Thomas Street, which is used to dump demolition debris. The company withdrew plans a year ago after backlash from the community.

The company’s owners say they are heavily regulated and do not take regular trash.

But the site is located within 300 yards of an elementary school, and the plan drew hundreds of letters and emails from the surrounding community in opposition.

City Council members voted unanimously against the expansion Tuesday. The plan had previously received a unanimous “no” vote from the Land Use Control Board.

City Council also voted to place a six-month moratorium on permits for new landfills in the city.

Last week, Memphis Wrecking Company announced it is reviewing five other possible locations in Hickory Hill, Cordova and Raleigh. The exact locations were not released.

The company says it only has enough space in its current location to operate for another two years.