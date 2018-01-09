Missouri Army vet pulls over, stands for WWII veteran’s funeral procession

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A touching photo spreading on social media shows a U.S. Army veteran holding his hand over his heart as a procession for a fellow veteran passes by.

The man, identified as nine-year Army veteran Bradley Faulkner, pulled his semi-truck over on Interstate 70 and gave the patriotic salute, WMAZ reports.

Kristen Collins, granddaughter of deceased World War II veteran Fred Ladage, snapped the photo on Friday and posted it on Facebook.

The post reads, “While in the funeral procession today to Jefferson barracks to lay my grandfather to rest a man driving a truck pulled off and made honor as we all proceeded. Thank you for showing such great honor – I found and got to personally thank this man!!”

Several hours after posting the photo, Collins says it reached Bradley’s wife. She later drove to Bradley’s home in O’Fallon, Missouri and met him.

“It’s just such an honor to be able to meet the person that made such an impact on us for a moment in time,” Collins said.