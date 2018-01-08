× Water service back on in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — The water has been turned back on in Helena-West Helena, but the town is still under a precautionary boil order.

Mayor Jay Hollowell confirmed that smaller leaks have been found since the water was turned back on.

He says there are possibly between 50 to 100 leaks, and officials should have a definitive count by next week.

The major water outage started last week.

The outage caused Helena-West Helena public school students to take a snow day.

The mayor told WREG what happened to cause the citywide emergency.

He says there was a 6 foot split in a 12-inch pipe that’s causing the major water outage.