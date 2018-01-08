× Walgreens pharmacy hit again, $30k worth of narcotics stolen

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Caught on camera! A trio of thieves open the front door at Walgreens in Northeast Shelby County and then barge into the pharmacy.

“It’s a smash and grab. It didn’t take them long,” said Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Earle Farrell.

He shared pictures with us from security cameras.

It shows three men covering their faces.

“They went immediately back to the pharmacy, broke through that door and broke into cabinets containing opioids. They threw it into a box,” he said.

It happened in just a few seconds Monday morning.

Deputies said they took $30,000 worth of narcotics including Adderall, Concerta and Hydrocodone.

Witnesses who ere at a McDonalds next door to the Walgreens claim they saw the trio hop into a four-door Chrysler 300.

“This is the second time this Walgreens has been hit in less than a year,” said Farrell.

WREG contacted Walgreens for a comment, but have yet to hear back.

If you have any information, call investigators at 901-222-5600 or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.