Lakeland woman, Millington man killed in I-55 wreck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people killed in a wreck that shut down part of Interstate 55 in Memphis for hours this weekend were identified Monday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says Ashley Ursery, 22, of Lakeland and John Harmon, 32, of Millington were killed in the three-vehicle wreck just before 10 a.m. Saturday.

According to authorities, Ursery was the driver and Harmon the passenger in a Nissan XTerra traveling northbound on I-55 near Shelby Drive.

The XTerra struck the back of a Ford F-450 truck that was stationary on the road, blocking traffic, as officers worked another crash.

The XTerra then went airborne, striking a trailer pulled by another pickup. It then overturned, ejecting Ursery and Harmon.

The drivers of the two pickups were not injured.