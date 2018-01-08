× SCS to host Optional Schools Fair Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools is hosting an Optional Schools Fair on Monday to help parents learn about all the educational opportunities available in the district.

The 46 schools offer in-depth and rigorous coursework focused on specific areas of study like Enriched Academics, the Health Sciences and Automotive Technology.

Parents can meet with representatives from each of these school at the fair, which will be held at the University of Memphis’ University Center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Applications for the upcoming school year will be accepted starting January 27.

For more information on Optional Schools and the other programs available, click here.