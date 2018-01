× Police: Man killed in Fox Meadows shooting, three people detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting call in the 3700 block of S. Mendenhall in Fox Meadows.

Authorities arrived to the scene at 3:15 p.m.

A man was located with a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

He later died from his injuries.

Three people are currently in police custody.

No arrests have been made.

The male victim has been pronounced deceased. Officers have 3 people of interest detained. No arrests have been made at this time. https://t.co/PoISKsiGdv — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 8, 2018

At 3:15pm MPD responded to a shooting call at 3780 S. Mendenhall. A male victim was located suffering from a gsw. He is listed as critical. The responsible party is a black male wearing a blue jacket with fur on the collar, an orange shirt and khaki pants. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 8, 2018