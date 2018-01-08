× Memphis philanthropist Esther Pearson dies at 92

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Esther Klyce Pearson, noted Memphis philanthropist and business owner, died Friday at the Village at Germantown. She was 92.

According to her obituary, Pearson helped found both the Women’s Auxiliary of the Salvation Army and the Wolf River Conservancy. She was the chair of Memphis City Beautiful Commission, and the first woman to serve as vice president of the Memphis Board of Realtors.

She was also the first woman to chair the local Salvation Army Board of Trustees. She was president of both Les Passees and the Les Passees Fine Arts Club, the first person to hold both leadership positions.

Pearson also owned a real estate business that turned Brookhaven Circle into a commercial center.