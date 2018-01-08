Manhunt Monday: Rodtreze Bailey’s family wants killer behind bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rodtreze Bailey was a young man who had his whole life ahead of him. Two months ago, Bailey was shot and killed in Stonegate Apartments.

His killer is still at large.

"Our lives will never be the same," Rodtreze Bailey's father, Rodney Dunn, said.

Rodney Dunn buried his son a couple of days before Thanksgiving.

Memphis police say 23-year-old Rodtreze Bailey and two other men went to Stonegate Apartments to meet Demetris Johnson.

Bailey and Johnson got into an argument at some point during the meeting.

Johnson pulled out a gun, shot Bailey and left him to die.

Bailey's parents rushed to the scene, but it was too late.

"I was still in disbelief. I was like, this can't be real. He will answer his phone in a minute. Sure enough, when I walked up he was laying out there. That was like the worst day of my life," Dunn said.

"We instilled in him everything that we could. We tried to teach him everything that we could, and he listened."

Memphis homicide detectives issued a second-degree murder warrant for 24-year-old Demetris Johnson in connection with Bailey's murder.

"I'm one of those parents that understands life. I know kids get involved in different things, but no father or mother should have to lose their child to gun violence," Dunn said.

Bailey's father wants his son's killer behind bars.

"Once a killer, always a killer," he said. "He's a danger to society. Man up to what you've done and turn yourself in."

Memphis police say Johnson should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

"Anytime we have someone that has killed someone, they are a risk to everyone around them," Lt. Tony Mullins, with the Memphis Police Department, said. "They have already displayed excessive violence. If they have been identified as a killer, who is going to be next?"

If you know where 24-year-old Demetris Johnson is hiding, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

All calls are confidential.