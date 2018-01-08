× Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife due back in court to fight extradition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We could find out if and when Sherra Wright will be extradited to Memphis to face charges in the death of her ex-husband, Memphis basketball player Lorenzen Wright.

Sherra Wright faces first-degree murder charges in the 2010 murder.

She’s currently fighting extradition from California to Tennessee, claiming she’s not the Sherra Wright police mention in their warrant.

A public defender who has worked in Riverside for decades gave us insight on what this all could mean.

“Either you waive extradition, basically admit you’re the person named and start the clock ticking for someone to pick you up. Or, you can fight your extradition and there can be an identity hearing. The matter can be referred up to the governors office and that can start this more lengthy process,” said public defender Jeff Zimel.

A judge told her in December she can only contest her identity and nothing else during Monday’s hearing.

The entire process could take up to 90 days and could even go before the governor.

Sherra Wright and Billy Turner were both indicted last month.

They both attended the same church in Collierville.