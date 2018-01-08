× Justin Timberlake schedules tour stop in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis native Justin Timberlake has officially announced his upcoming tour will be making a stop in the Bluff City.

The Grammy Award winner’s Man of the Woods Tour will stop at the FedEx Forum on May 30, 2018.

Tickets go on sale January 22 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, at the Ticketmaster outlet, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or at the FedEx Forum.

Man of the Woods will be released on February 2.