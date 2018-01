HORN LAKE, Miss. — WREG has confirmed authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Horn Lake.

The incident happened near Interstate Boulevard and Goodman Road.

The Horn Lake Police Department told WREG that Goodman Road from Interstate Boulevard to Highway 51 will be shut down in both directions until further notice.

So far, police have not released any additional details.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Alert: DeSoto Co, MS: Part of Goodman Rd @ Hwy 51 currently blocked due to police situation. pic.twitter.com/k7CRZ6gGMG — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) January 8, 2018