GRAD Academy to close in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A South Memphis charter school is ending operations after five years.

GRAD Academy Memphis High announced Monday it would not seek renewal of its operating contract with the state’s Achievement School District.

The decision was made based on “sustainability challenges,” and was not due to performance issues, CEO Darrell Ogden said in a statement.

GRAD Academy made the announcement to parents and students Monday.

“In the coming days and weeks, GRAD Academy students and families will be receiving ongoing, personalized support through one-on-one meetings, information sessions, and other forms of communication to ensure they are well informed of student options for next school year.” Ogden said.

While the ASD usually takes over low-performing schools and either turns them over to charters or operates them directly, GRAD Academy was started from scratch instead of taking over an existing school.