Elvis Presley’s Graceland celebrates late singer’s birthday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Elvis Presley’s Graceland is celebrating what would have been the singer’s 83rd birthday Monday.

As part of the festivities, Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell will be at Graceland to proclaim today as “Elvis Presley Day.”

The birthday celebration begins at 9:30 a.m. and is open to the public.

After the ceremony, guests will be able to tour a new exhibit called “Hollywood Backlot,” which showcases sets and artifacts from CMT’s “Sun Records” TV series.

