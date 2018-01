× BREAKING: Police say baby abducted in stolen vehicle from Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 1-year-old child was abducted in a stolen vehicle Monday from the Woodchase Apartments in Cordova, police say.

Reports came in at 8:42 a.m. to the 1900 block of Ambergate Lane.

Police are looking for a forest green Toyota RAV4 with Tennessee tag W0254F.

The child was described as a 1-year-old girl wearing a leopard print coat, pink sweater and jeans.