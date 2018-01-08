Authorities respond to fire on Trump Tower roof

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Two people suffered minor injuries after a fire broke out high atop Trump Tower in New York.

Secret Service agents monitoring the building were the first to notice smoke coming from the roof and called it in, authorities said during a news conference Monday morning.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered the smoke was coming from an HVAC unit. Neither the flames or smoke made its way into the building and an evacuation order was not made, authorities said.

Those inside were told to stay in place until given an all clear.

Two people were reportedly injured, but both are expected to be okay.

