Authorities looking for leads in shooting death of teen girl in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 14-year-old girl was gunned down while washing dishes at her grandmother’s home in Whiehaven.

Police have yet to find the shooter.

Detectives say someone pulled up to the home and opened fire, shooting and killing a 14-year-old girl in the kitchen.

Neighbors felt sick when they heard the news.

“Those bullets don’t have a name. They can go anywhere,” a neighbor said.

It’s unclear who shot into the home and why.

Authorities also don’t know if the shooters meant to kill the teenager.

“She should be able to play and live her life out. All of them should,” the neighbor said.

Just hours before, another teenager was shot.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot in the 400 block of West Shelby Drive around 3 p.m.

At last check, he was in critical condition at LeBonheur,

No one is in custody.

Unfortunately, it’s been a story far too common these past few months in Memphis.

Innocent children are falling victim to gun violence.

Some of these crimes remain unsolved with investigators not getting the information they need from the community.

“Community activists are starting to step up. They’re saying there’s a problem. There’s a problem,” the neighbor said.

Ladell Beamon, with Heal The Hood, works with kids to keep them out of trouble and on the right track.

He says our culture, from music to cell phones, takes some of the blame.

“It’s not just our kids, it’s on the adults too. They are becoming desensitized,” Beamon said.