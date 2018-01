× Teen girl killed in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 30 block of Lydgate.

Officers responded to the scene at 5:41 p.m.

They located a teenage girl who had been shot.

She was transported to the hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.