One killed, nine hurt in head-on crash near Cordova
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was killed and nine more taken to hospitals after a deadly crash overnight.
Deputies responded to Macon and Whitten around 2:30 Sunday morning.
One deputy said when he got to the the scene there were people scattered all over the street. Some had crawled out of vehicles — others had been thrown out.
A preliminary investigation shows it was a head-on collision.
There was no word Sunday morning on what caused the crash or the conditions of the victims.
35.166383 -89.836826