One killed, nine hurt in head-on crash near Cordova

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was killed and nine more taken to hospitals after a deadly crash overnight.

Deputies responded to Macon and Whitten around 2:30 Sunday morning.

One deputy said when he got to the the scene there were people scattered all over the street. Some had crawled out of vehicles — others had been thrown out.

A preliminary investigation shows it was a head-on collision.

There was no word Sunday morning on what caused the crash or the conditions of the victims.