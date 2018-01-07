Fight at Bartlett movie theater leads to new rules for minors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Mayhem lead a Bartlett movie theater to take extreme measures.

A brawl involving dozens of teenagers last night caused security to step in and stop the fight.

The violence made its way to social media and eventually into our newsroom.

Now staff is taking steps to make sure it doesn't happen again.

All of the action that is usually packed into a film made it's way into the lobby of the Bartlett movie theater.

Teenagers pushed and punched each other, forcing police to pull out mace to try and keep them apart.

"You never know when it's going to happen. It happens out of nowhere, and there's always someone recording. There's always going to be video and stuff," Luis Garcia said.

The brawl footage made its rounds on social media and viewers filled WREG`s inbox with videos of the wild night.

"It was on Snap Chat. It was crazy," Susan Rodriguez said.

The online buzz drew a larger than normal crowd to Hollywood theater so the the thriller, Insidious.

We spoke to movie goer Chris Donaldson who was on his way to catch the film a day after the fight broke out.

"That's crazy. I don't think I've ever seen a fight here," Donaldson said.

Things got so out of hand that movie managers even got pepper sprayed.

Now, officials at the theater say anyone under 17 won't be allowed after 9 p.m. without a parent.

"Sometimes the kids are out and the lack of supervision is a problem," Donaldson said.

He said he hopes things will calm down and movie goers will leave the drama to the actors.

"You come to the theater for what? You don't come for a fight. No, not really," He said. "It's not on my list of things to do. I just come here to watch movies and enjoy myself."