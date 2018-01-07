Family: 3 more victims dead in wreck that also killed woman, 2 kids

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Mid-South family says three of their loved ones were also killed in a fiery crash Friday night that took the lives of a mother and her two children.

Brittany Motlow said Sunday that her brother Alfred Motlow, 19, his girlfriend Aniya Brown, 20, and their friend Katie Coleman, 18, were all killed.

Another passenger, Maricus Murdock, 19, is in critical condition at Regional One, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Earle Farrell initially told WREG a mother and her two children were killed when her car crossed a median on East Shelby Drive near Hacks Cross Road and hit a truck head-on, sending both bursting into flames.

At the time, Farrell also said four other people were in critical condition at the hospital, including one of the passengers from the truck.

“Everybody in the initial car was severely burned,” Farrell said. “It’s one of the worst I’ve ever seen.”

But the family tells WREG that Motlow, Brown and Coleman were killed on the scene, and that only Murdock made it out of the truck alive because he was thrown from it during the impact.

Farrell said Saturday he couldn’t confirm that information, but told WREG a woman went to the hospital Friday night and told investigators there were other victims that weren’t being reported on the news, and that she knew the man in the hospital.

Brittany Motlow tells WREG both she and her mother were the ones who showed up at the hospital.

She said they saw the crash – which happened less than a half mile from their home – on the news, and had an “eerie feeling” because her brother hadn’t come home and neither he nor his girlfriend or friends answered their phones or posted anything to social media for hours.

Once the family called the non-emergency number, they said they were put in touch with an investigator who told them that there were four other victims, and matched Alfred Motlow’s car model to wreckage found on the scene.

Alfred Motlow and Brown were both sophomores and engineering majors at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Florida, according to family. She said they were in town visiting family and were supposed to be leaving to head back to school Saturday morning.

Farrell said the victims’ bodies were so badly burned, the medical examiner will have to use dental records to identify them.

Investigators haven’t identified the woman and two children who were also killed.