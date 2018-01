× 16-year-old critically injured in shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 16-year-old male is in critical condition following a shooting in the 400 block of West Shelby Drive in Whitehaven.

Officers responded to the scene at 2:55 p.m Sunday afternoon.

The victim was transported to LeBonheur hospital.

No suspect information as been released.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

