Serial carjacker now behind bars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after police say she was involved in multiple carjackings in Memphis.

Dymanesha Riddle is accused of stealing a car on Graceland road after the owner left it running outside her apartment.

Memphis Police officers were able to track the car and arrest Riddle.

They later linked her to two armed carjackings in Whitehaven.

One of them was the robbery of a pizza delivery driver.

Riddle also admitted to an armed robbery of a man in Whitehaven.

Riddle is now in jail on $150,000 bond.