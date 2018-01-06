× Career days help Tigers to 1st conference win of the season

MEMPHIS – Jeremiah Martin scored a career-high 28 points and had eight assists and Memphis beat Tulsa 76-67 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Tulsa led 33-32 at halftime and stretched it to 55-47 with a Junior Etou 3-pointer before Memphis took control. Martin scored seven points during a 13-5 run and Memphis (10-6, 1-2 American Athletic Conference) led the rest of the way.

Martin added a pair of 3s and two free throws, Jamal Johnson and Mike Parks Jr. each hit two free throws and the Tigers led 72-60 with 77 seconds to play.

Parks cored 16 points and made 7 of 9 shots, Kyvon Davenport scored 11 and Jamal Johnson had 10 for the Tigers. Martins Ibagnu led Tulsa (10-6, 3-1) with 17 point and Etou scored 12 with six rebounds.

The Golden Hurricane saw their three-game win streak end. Tulsa has won six of its last eight.