× 3 people shot near Fox Meadows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A shooting near Fox Meadows has left three people in critical condition Saturday night.

Memphis Police initially responded to a call at the 5200 block of Flowering Peach Drive.

Where they located two men with gunshot wounds.

A third victim was located at the 5700 block of Mt. Moriah Road.

Police believe the incident was started at the 2700 block of Pickering Drive.

This is a developing story.