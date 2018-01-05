Work to begin on I-240 at Poplar on Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Get ready. Lane closures on I-240 at the Poplar corridor begin Monday.

Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will close one lane in each direction along I-240 beginning Monday. The lane closures are necessary for the MemFix 4 project, which will replace four bridges along the I-240 corridor over the coming months. The closure information is listed below:

Monday, Jan. 8, 9 p.m. through Tuesday, Jan. 9, 5 a.m.:

There will be lane closures on I-240 eastbound for setting barrier and shifting traffic.

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 9 p.m. through Wednesday, Jan. 10, 5 a.m.:

There will be lane closures on I-240 eastbound for setting barrier and switching traffic. I-240 eastbound exit ramp to Poplar Avenue east and westbound will be CLOSED. Detours will be provided.

Wednesday, Jan. 10, 9 p.m. through Thursday, Jan. 11, 5 a.m.

There will be lane closures on I-240 westbound for setting barrier and switching traffic. I-240 westbound “On” ramp from Poplar Ave east and westbound will be CLOSED. Detours will be provided. The right lane will remain CLOSED for construction activities.

Thursday, Jan. 11, 9 p.m. through Friday, Jan. 12, 5 a.m.

There will be lane closures on I-240 eastbound and westbound for setting barrier and switching traffic. I-240 westbound exit ramp to Poplar Avenue east and westbound will be CLOSED. I-240 westbound exit ramp to Poplar Avenue eastbound will be CLOSED. Detours will be provided. The right lanes will remain CLOSED for construction activities.

The lane closures along I-240 east and westbound between Quince and Walnut Grove will stay in place throughout the project. All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled as needed.

This work is part of a $54.1 million Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) project that includes four bridges crossing over I-240. For more information on the MemFix 4 project including a video explaining the ABC process, visit the project information page at: www.tn.gov/tdot/memfix4