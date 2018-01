× Woman found dead inside building near airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a building near Millbranch and Brooks on Friday.

Memphis police say they responded at 10:10 a.m. to a DOA call in the 3100 block of Fontaine Road, an area of warehouses near the airport.

The caller said they’d found the woman unresponsive inside the building.

Her cause of death is unknown, police said.