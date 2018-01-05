× Woman, 2 kids killed in crash in southeast Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a triple fatality crash at East Shelby Drive and Richmond Hills Drive that killed a woman and two children.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Earle Farrell said the car the woman was driving was speeding east on East Shelby Drive when it crossed a median and struck a car traveling in the opposite direction.

A third car then struck the second car.

Farrell said both the first and second cars caught on fire.

“Everybody in the initial car was severely burned,” said Farrell.

In addition to the three people killed, four others are currently in critical condition at the hospital, including one of the passengers in the first car.

Farrell said all three of the deceased will have to be identified with dental records.

“It’s one of the worst I’ve ever seen,” said Farrell.

This is a developing story.