Police: Men drag pregnant woman down street during attempted robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are now behind bars after allegedly dragging a pregnant woman during an attempted robbery.

The victim told police she was walking in the area of Denver and Burnham Wednesday when two former classmates— Marqavious Jones and Davon Drew — pulled up and stopped her. That’s when Jones allegedly grabbed her arm, pulled her into the car and grabbed her purse.

As she held on, the driver took off, dragging her down the street before the suspect apparently let go.

Authorities said the woman was almost hit by another passing car.

She was rushed to Methodist Hospital North where she was documented as having road rash on her back, stomach, leg and arm.

Both suspects were charged with aggravated kidnapping and attempted aggravated robbery.

The driver of the vehicle was identified, but does not appear to have been charged at this time.