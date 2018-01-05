× Playhouse on the Square founder denies misconduct allegations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The executive producer of Playhouse on the Square in under investigation by the theater’s board after an accusation of sexual misconduct.

Jackie Nichols has taken a leave of absence as the theater’s board appoints an independent investigator, the Playhouse board said in a statement.

Nichols denies the allegation, the board said. They did not provide details on what allegedly occurred.

Nichols founded Playhouse on the Square in the late 1960s and has guided the group through its move to a new $15.5 million theater building at the corner of Union and Cooper in 2010.