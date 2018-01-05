× Millions hoping to win big in massive jackpots

NEW YORK — Convenience stores are filling up with people hoping to strike it rich and payoff a dream.

“I’d build me a serious concrete steal vault and I’d put it in there in cash and just spend it until I die,” said Barry Farley.

“I’m going to buy me a Cadillac CTS,” one woman said.

“What color?”

“Red.”

The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are both more than $400 million for the first time ever. Some are taking quick picks, but Carlos Amores told CBS News he has a strategy for picking the numbers.

“My son’s birthday, my wife’s birthday and the dog’s birthday.”

And there are plenty who believe luck is on their side.

“I’ll buy one or two tickets, because I can feel the luck,” said Steve Anderson.

But it’s going to take a lot of luck. The odds of matching all the Powerball numbers is 1 in 292 million and 1 in 302 million if you play the Mega Millions jackpot.

The chances of hitting both of them: 1 in 88 quadrillion.

To put those odds into perspective: You have a better chance of hitting a hole in one in golf, losing your life in a fireworks accident, getting hit by lighting or getting killed by a shark.

But of course that isn’t stopping the millions of players across the country.

“Hey you never know,” said Lapedtra Singleton.

They’re encouraged by past winners like Mavis Wanczyk who hit the $758 million Powerball in August.

Many are also hoping they can also beat the odds.