Man charged after shots fired in Olive Branch

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A Byhalia man is facing a slew of charges after authorities responded to a shots fired call at a motel in Olive Branch.

According to the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department, dispatch received a call stating someone had opened fire at the Best Western Motel on Bethel Road just before midnight on Thursday. Several deputies in the area also heard the shots and began searching the area near the motel.

Eventually they took Shaquille Oneal Polk into custody.

Authorities said when he was arrested, the 23-year-old had a gun in his possession.

Several victims were reportedly located at the motel, but authorities didn’t release any additional information on the crime he’s accused of committing.

We do know he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct, providing false identifying information, possession of paraphernalia, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon and contempt of court.