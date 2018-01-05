× Deputies: Man shoots woman’s son after violating order of protection

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The suspect accused of shooting a young man multiple times and leaving him for dead on the front porch of a Shelby County home has been charged.

Michael Taylor reportedly told police he went to the 5000 block of Annandale Drive Wednesday evening to speak with a woman who has an active protection order against him. Outside the home, he was confronted by the woman’s son, Maalik Smith.

The two eventually got into an argument, leading to shots being exchanged. Taylor was struck once in the thigh.

On Thursday, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies told WREG Smith was hit multiple times. He was discovered on the porch a short time later by his mother as she returned home and was rushed to the Regional Medical Center. He died from his injuries.

Detectives said they recovered the alleged murder weapon in Taylor’s truck.

Taylor was charged with second-degree murder, employment of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon and violation of a protection order.

