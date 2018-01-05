× Confederat901 rally planned in protest of statue removals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Promises of a big turnout Saturday Confederate901 organizers have been going live on facebook all week.

They plan on driving through Memphis to show how upset they are about the removal of Confederate statues.

They told us in a statement “This event has absolutely nothing to do with race, religion, or sexual orientation but only the cornerstone of our constitution ‘the rule of law‘” and that ‘…Confederate901 is and has not ever been affiliated or aligned with such groups like the KKK or any neo-nazi or white supremacy”

They signed their statement by saying:”THE SOUTH SHAL RISE AGAIN! God bless! Sincerely Tommy Sawyer”

Organizers of Confederate 901 began this adventure to bring attention to the crimes committed by the city of Memphis on December 20th 2017. We are a group of like-minded individuals that have had enough of the communist agenda of destroying our country‘s history especially southern American history. We originally planned to do a ride only but due to the overwhelming support and people asking to do more than just a ride we entertain the idea of a rally/ protest. Once we got wind that hate groups were going to attend the event uninvited on January 6 we decided to abandon any attempts at a rally or protest due to that info we had received. We refuse to stand with such groups and We absolutely do not promote any violence or hate from any group whatsoever! Confedrate 901 is and has not ever been affiliated or aligned with such groups like the kkk or any neo-nazi or white supremacy but Yet the media still portrays us as a hate group which adamantly deny! Our organizers have and continue to be in contact with African American community leaders in Memphis in hopes of maintaining a peaceful ride and to have dialog. It has been a wonderful opportunity to do such and we look forward on working with them to bring awareness to the corruption the citizens of Memphis deal with on a daily basis. This will be a peaceful ride. Confederate 901 will not be coming to cause any trouble to the citizens of Memphis whatsoever but only focus on our greavences with the Memphis city government. This event has absolutely nothing to do with race, religion, or sexual orientation but only the cornerstone of our constitution “the rule of law”. We encourage anyone that supports American history and the protection there of as well as want to hold the Memphis city government accountable to join us for our ride on the 6th. Once again, we ARE NOT affliated with any groups that promote hate and/or violence whatsoever!!! We promote love and unity and respect for the rule of law and American history, unlike those at the Memphis city hall. When tyranny becomes law Rebellion becomes duty! THE SOUTH SHAL RISE AGAIN! God bless! Sincerely Tommy Saw

The NAACP, civil rights, and church leaders believe otherwise.

Tami Sawyer with Takeemdown901 a group who fought to remove the Confederate statues says they will not counter-protest.

“Instead we have called for a day of service. We will be in the community using show up Memphis. show up for Memphis,” Sawyer said.

Lee Millar with the sons of Confederate soldiers says he also asked members to stay away

“Don’t come to downtown Memphis don’t’ get involved. Memphis doesn’t need any more turmoil,” Millar said.

Memphis police told us they are prepared to handle anything that happens and stated, “All citizens should be aware that there will be a strong presence of police, and traffic delays may be experienced in the downtown area.”

