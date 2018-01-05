× Blytheville driver killed, passenger airlifted to Med after suspect opens fire

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Police in Blytheville are investigating after a driver was shot and killed, and his passenger seriously injured.

The Blytheville Courier reported the man was driving around 9 p.m. Thursday near East Main Street when shots were fired.

The driver was killed after crashing into a building, the police chief stated.

The passenger was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis.

So far, police have not released any information on the victims or a description of the gunman.