Preparing your home, vehicle for winter weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The harsh winter weather can be hazardous in more ways than one, but there are also plenty of ways to stay healthy and safe by planning ahead.

First, when it comes to your home check your heating systems.

If you’re using alternative heating sources like space heaters, be sure they’re safe and you’re using them correctly. Make sure they are placed away from anything that could catch on fire.

Also, be sure your smoke detectors are working, and if you don’t have any, install them.

Now’s also a good time to install weather stripping and and check for proper insulation.

Of course when it comes to your car, check your tires and your fluid levels.

Experts say it’s a good idea to prepare an emergency kit for your car that includes portable chargers, batteries, a first aid kit and things like blankets and water.

If you’re traveling check for any special advisories.

You also want to make sure you are prepared for any and all emergencies like a power outage.

Ensure that your cell phones are fully charged, stock food that doesn’t require cooking or refrigeration and have extra blankets to keep warm.

If you have a generator they need to be kept at least 20 feet from the house.